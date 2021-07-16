Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021
News / Dundee

Dundee University smash target and raise £40,000 for Parkinson’s research

By Emma O'Neill
July 16, 2021, 9:20 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 10:31 am
Dundee University Parkinson's
Professor Dario Alessi said it had been an incredible achievement. Supplied

A group of fundraisers from Dundee University have raised more than £40,000 for Parkinson’s research.

The team cycled, ran, hula-hooped and baked throughout June to raise money for the cause.

Every 30 days, someone in Scotland is diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which is why the university chose to launch the 30-day challenge.

The team said they were ecstatic to have smashed their original target of £10,000.

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly gave her support to the effort with a video message encouraging people to support the university fundraisers.

Professor Dario Alessi, from the university’s school of life sciences, said: “This is an incredible achievement and on behalf of everyone at the university I would like to thank those who have raised money to support our work.

“The funds raised by the 30 Days Challenge will allow our dedicated Parkinson’s research scientists to purchase state-of-the-art technology to help understand the disease in all its complexity.

“Our world-renowned experts are passionate and determined about improving treatments and outcomes for patients.

“These donations will help to advance our Parkinson’s research further and faster.”

Parkinson’s Research

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative illness which has no cure and no way of being slowed down.

The most successful drug to manage Parkinson’s – Levodopa – was developed 60 years ago.

Since then there has been no major breakthrough in the management or treatment of the disease.

Dundee University is leading research and hosting world-renowned experts who are dedicated to improving understanding of the condition.

Parkinson's Dundee
Dundee University is a leader for Parkinson’s Disease research. Pic: Kenneth Malcolm

Their efforts are backed by the Dundee Parkinson’s Research Campaign, which was launched in 2019 to establish Dundee as a global centre for Parkinson’s research.

Professor Alessi added: “Parkinson’s is a devastating condition and is one that has proven incredibly difficult for the scientific community to research.

“But with the commitment of everyone here, and the support of the public, I am confident we can make strides in our work that will support our quest to learn more about and develop new treatments for this disease.”