Dundee University sending five students to compete at Henley Women’s Regatta – for the first time in 14 years

Five students from the University of Dundee are to take part in one of the UK’s top elite rowing competitions.

For the first time in 14 years, the Dundee University Boat Club is sending a female team to compete at Henley Women’s Regatta.

The team, who train on the River Tay, consists of second year students, Fiona Lapp, Katie Canniford, Isabella Ashcroft, third-year student Hannah Campbell and fourth-year student Eleanor Brinkhoff.

Hannah said: “This year has been the most successful year for our boat club. We’ve attended 10 competitions and taken away 18 wins.

“It’s great to be able to go to competitions and hold our heads high and feel like we have the right to be there.”

Henley Women’s Regatta takes place from Friday to Sunday.

Eleanor, who will miss her graduation to take part in the event said: “If you mentioned Dundee 12 months ago, other rowing teams would probably just shrug their shoulders, but now we are beginning to be taken seriously.”