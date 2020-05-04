Dundee University scientist appears in court over indecent images allegations

An eminent scientist at the Dundee University has appeared in court over claims he was caught with indecent images of children.

Dr Paul Andrews is accused of amassing images from his Broughty Ferry home last November.

The 53-year-old is employed as the director of operations at the university’s National Phenotypic Screening Centre.

Andrews has been involved in groundbreaking research in the hope of developing the world’s first male contraceptive pill, funded by a £900,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Last week, Andrews appeared personally in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court facing a one-charge allegation on summary complaint.

Prosecutors allege that between November 8-11 last year at his home on Seafield Road, Andrews took or permitted to be taken indecent images or pseudo images of children.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued Andrews’ case without plea until August for further investigations to be made.