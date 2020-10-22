Dundee University professor given million dollar funding to help find more effective treatment for children with cancer

A University of Dundee researcher is set to benefit from a million-dollar international funding award to help find more effective treatments for children and young people with cancer.

Professor Kevin Hiom, from the University’s School of Medicine will jointly lead one of three transatlantic teams of scientists awarded funding from Stand Up To Cancer in the US and Cancer Research UK.

The aim is to try and find more effective treatments with fewer side effects for Ewing’s sarcoma – a rare type of cancer that affects the bones, or the soft tissues around bones and mainly affects children and young people.

If caught early, most patients with Ewing’s sarcoma can be treated successfully, however the chemotherapies used to treat the disease can continue to impact young people for the rest of their lives.

The money, from the Stand Up To Cancer- Cancer Research UK Paediatric Cancer New Discoveries Challenge award comes to almost $1million, or £760,000.

Professor Hiom said: “It’s really great news for Dundee that we have been awarded this funding. It’s an ambitious goal, but we hope this research could lead to new treatments for Ewing’s sarcoma – treatments that aren’t as tough on young people as the ones we use now, and maybe new treatments that could help more young people to survive this rare cancer in the future.

“The award is also proud recognition of Dundee’s reputation as a world leader in biomedical research.

“Dundee is one of the best places in the world for life sciences research, it offers unique opportunities.

“We’re proud to have been awarded this funding from Stand Up To Cancer and Cancer Research UK, and we’re looking forward to bringing our expertise to a global team to help more young people across the world with this devastating disease.”

The funding has been welcomed by the family of 12-year-old Grace Newton from Falkirk.

Grace was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma when she was five years old. Following her diagnosis, she endured a 10-hour operation to remove a tumour from her right arm.

She completed her 14th and final round of chemotherapy in 2016 after 118 doses of drugs and more than 40 blood and platelet transfusions.

Now the youngster, in her first year of high school, is determined to become a nurse when she leaves school so she can help others going through cancer.

Grace’s mum Janet said: “We definitely welcome new research and hope it will lead to less harsh treatments for youngsters diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.

“Even now Grace’s immunity is lower than other people of her age and she still gets pain in her arm and shoulder.

“As well as the physical changes and side effects to the body that cancer treatment can bring, there’s also the mental wellbeing side effects. It would be great to see in the future better treatments which are not only life-saving but are gentler too.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our amazing Grace. We had a fantastic medical team and were so grateful for the treatment that saved Grace’s life.

“Grace’s main tumour was removed and she had a 98% response to chemotherapy which was considered excellent. Grace has three small tumours remaining on her lungs. Doctors keep a close eye on them, but they’re considered stable and inactive.

“But the treatment was challenging and pushed things to the limit. It wasn’t just the side effects that people expect like her hair falling out.

“At one point, Grace’s kidney function was so low doctors told us they were almost non-functioning. We were lucky that as Grace got better her body recovered. It was a delicate balancing act for doctors to get rid of the cancer but keep Grace’s body working well.”

Dr Victoria Steven, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Scotland, said: “This funding award is fantastic recognition of the world-leading research that’s taking place in Dundee which will help shape a better future for children and young people, like Grace, affected by Ewing’s sarcoma.

“Cancer doesn’t stop in the face of a pandemic. It can affect anyone’s life, at any time so we only have one option: accelerate life-saving research.

“That’s why now is the time to Stand Up To Cancer. This October, we’re asking people across Scotland to donate or fundraise in any way they can, so we can keep funding incredible scientists like Professor Hiom and his team and help save more lives.”