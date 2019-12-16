Dundee University professor appeals to public for knowledge of comics from times gone by

A Dundee University academic is hoping the public will be able to help unearth details of some long lost comics.

Christopher Murray, the world’s first professor in comic studies, is in the process of writing Comicsopolis – A History of Comics in Dundee.

He is interested in hearing from anyone who reads, collects or creates comics in Dundee, or has done in the past.

He said: “I think of Dundee as not only the Juteopolis, but also the Comicsopolis – the city of comics.

“In my research I am of course interested in the history of DC Thomson comics, but I also want this book to present the largely untold history of comics in Dundee.

“I start with the early cartoon strips that appeared in newspapers and illustrated magazines like The Piper O’ Dundee, The Wasp, and The City Echo, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to the rise of DC Thomson’s comics in the 1930s, straight through to the present.”

In the course of this research, Mr Murray has discovered a largely untold story that includes long forgotten Dundee comics from publishers other than DC Thomson, including a number of self-published and small press comics.

He added: “I would love to hear stories about reading comics in Dundee. Where did people buy their comics? Who did they share them with? What did parents and teachers make of the comics?

“So many people in Dundee read comics, or have worked for DC Thomson, or had a relative who worked for them. I hear stories about this all the time, so there is a wealth of knowledge out there in the community.

“I am particularly interested to hear about the art agency and studio run by Bill McCail and Len Fullerton in the 1940s, located in the Overgate, as well as tales from the DC Thomson’s art department.

“I’m also interested in the two issues that Valentines produced in 1948, Super Bumper Comic and Ace Comic, about which very little is known.

“I am looking forward to hearing stories about Dundee’s comics history, past and present. If anyone has parents or grandparents with long memories please do ask them if they know anything about these long neglected aspects of Dundee’s comics history.”

Mr Murray is also inviting anyone with an interest in his research by completing an online survey, which can accessed via dundee.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/dundee-comics-project.

He can also be contacted by mail at the university’s School of Humanities, email at c.murray@dundee.ac.uk or by phone on 01382 384907.