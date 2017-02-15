Dundee University’s renowned forensic science expert Professor Dame Sue Black has been tasked with solving a 270-year-old mystery.

Prof Black is to exhume remains at the Wardlaw Mausoleum near Inverness to determine if they belong to 11th Lord Lovat, chief of Clan Fraser, who was beheaded at the Tower of London in 1747.

Records show the remains of the clan chief are still in the Tower, but it’s thought his body might have been brought back to Scotland to be laid to rest.

Prof Black said: “We believe we have the coffin that was at least meant to be for Lord Lovat.

“Of course, there might be something, or someone, else in it, but it does look as if there is bone is there.”