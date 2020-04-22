Dundee University one of the best institutions in the world for global impact

The University of Dundee has been ranked among the top 50 higher education establishments in the world for its global impact.

Times Higher Education published its University Impact Rankings on Wednesday, which grades more than 800 universities from across the globe.

These rankings, in which the university was ranked 44th overall, measure the global higher education sector’s success in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The institution was also ranked 9th in the world against the SDG of good health and wellbeing.

Times Higher Education said universities need to demonstrate actions to improve local and global health and wellbeing, and measured performance across a range of factors from publication and impact of research to outreach into local communities and provision of services for staff and students.

Dundee was also ranked inside the top 50 against the SDGs of Climate Action, Responsible Consumption and Production, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and Partnership for the Goals.

Professor David Maguire, Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University, said: “These results show the outstanding impact of Dundee’s work and the success in meeting our aim of transforming lives locally and globally.

“This high level of impact is remarkable and testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students over many years.

“This is an extraordinary university, doing world-changing research, providing students with an experience that is consistently rated among the very best, and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Times Higher Education say that inclusion in the University Impact Rankings marks out institutions as global pioneers that can demonstrate commitment to supporting SDGs through teaching, research and knowledge exchange activities, but also to embodying the goals in internal practices and policies.

The full THE University Impact Rankings can be seen at https://www.timeshighereducation.com/rankings/impact/2020