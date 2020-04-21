Dundee University medical students graduate early to help fight coronavirus pandemic

The University of Dundee will this week graduate more than 130 medical students – two months earlier than normal to allow them to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduation usually takes place in June but this year, in response to the unprecedented situation created by Covid-19, final-year students had their qualification accelerated and will attend a virtual graduation at 7pm tomorrow, Wednesday April 22.

There are 134 students graduating, and those that wish to can support the NHS. Around 50 are going to be working locally, in Ninewells Hospital, where they will work as Foundation (Interim) Year 1 Doctors. They will join medical teams and support them in the vital work they are doing. Others are moving into similar roles around the country.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Professor Rory McCrimmon, Dean of the University’s School of Medicine, said: “Never before have medical graduates faced such a dramatic transition from student to doctor, but we know our new graduates are prepared to deal with whatever faces them, now and in the years to come.

“We are immensely proud of them, not only for their achievements while studying with us, but also for stepping up to support the NHS and communities – locally and globally – at this trying time.

“We emphasise from the beginning of their studies at Dundee the importance of thinking and acting like a doctor from day one – and so, with early clinical access, the emphasis on communication and clinical skills, and the deep understanding of patient-centred care, our graduates are ready to help their patients and their colleagues through this challenging time.

“While we are unable to give them the graduation they deserve due to current restrictions, we are hosting a virtual graduation celebration on Wednesday April 22 at 7pm.”

During the event the graduating students will take an oath, as is traditional for medical school graduations.

The event will also be live streamed so that family, friends and members of the University community can join the online celebrations. It can be watched at The University of Dundee website.

The medical graduates join hundreds of nursing students from the university who have taken up placements within the NHS to help during the pandemic.

In addition, scientists and clinicians at the university are providing expert advice and clinical input to the local and national battle against Covid-19, and we are providing equipment and laboratory support to the local and national effort in a variety of ways.

Why not check out DC Thomson’s Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day