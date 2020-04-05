Dundee University involved in Covid-19 testing facility

The University of Dundee has helped to establish Scotland’s central Covid-19 testing facility in Glasgow.

It was announced by the UK Government earlier this week as one of several measures to increase testing and response to the spread of Covid-19 across the UK.

It will be opened in collaboration with the Scottish Government and industry experts from BioAscent Discovery Ltd and Dundee’s Drug Discovery Unit (DDU).

The World Health Organisation has advised an intense testing regimen is one of the key ways to curb the spread of the virus.

Professor David Gray, of the DDU, says the new facility will heavily assist with testing.

He said: “The increase of testing capabilities will undoubtedly help to save lives and ease the burden on the NHS so I was pleased to be able to bring my skills to bear on this global problem.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to help the local, national and international efforts to fight Covid-19.

“The co-operation and determination across this and other institutions is exceptional.”

The site is already designed to meet industrial scale standards and will be able to begin testing in mid-April.

It will be staffed on a 24/7 basis by more than 500 volunteers including highly experienced molecular scientists, technicians and bioinformaticians – all with the relevant skills and experience to carry out Covid-19 testing.

Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “When it becomes operational, the centre will make a significant difference in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”