A Dundee University graduate has been banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Abraham Fernandez, 24, admitted driving with an alcohol level of 73 microgrammes in 100 mililitres of breath on August 18 on Perth Road, near Ninewells Avenue.

The Perth man attempted to drive home after becoming separated from friends on a night out. He was also fined £800 by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio.