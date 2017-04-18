A team of experts from Dundee University have been praised for their work in a murder investigation.

It comes after human remains found in East Lothian were confirmed to be those of missing woman Louise Tiffney.

Ms Tiffney, 43, was last seen leaving her home in Edinburgh’s Dean Village in May 2002.

The remains were found by a cyclist in an area off the A198, near the entrance to Gosford House in Longniddry two weeks ago.

Searches had been carried out several years ago, around the time of Louise’s disappearance, in the countryside nearby and on Gosford Estate — but nothing was found then.

A murder charge against Ms Tiffney’s son Sean Flynn was previously found not proven at the High Court in Perth in 2005.

Police have said following the new discovery they are still investigating a murder and that detectives would continue to liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Anthropologists were drafted in from the University of Dundee to analyse the scene where the body was found.

Speaking at St Leonard’s Police Station in Edinburgh, DCI Keith Hardie, from the Major Investigation Team, said the force “could not do it without” the university experts.

He said: “The experts from the University of Dundee have been massively important.

“We don’t have the expertise that the anthropologists have.

“We have worked with them on a number of occasions and they provide us superb support.

“They are world-renowned at what they do.

“We could not do it without them — it is as simple as that — and they provide an absolutely fantastic service.”

DCI Hardie, who has been involved in a number of murder investigations, including the murders of Haddington’s Brian Bathgate and Edinburgh pensioner Eleanor Whitelaw, described the finding and identifying of the remains as “the biggest development to date”.

He said: “It is a hugely significant move forward.

“It allows us to give the family some form not of resolution at this point but a step forward, if you like.

“We now know exactly what we are dealing with and we are dealing with a murder inquiry, a live murder inquiry.

“We have to make sure we maximise all the potential evidential opportunities.”

Further investigations will be carried out before a report is submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.