Dundee University course will teach about the history of the blues guitar

Music enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of blues guitar.

A short course is being held at the University of Dundee that will examine the influential musical genre and its central instrument, the guitar.

The course, which will be held over two sessions, will look at around 30 songs to help those in attendance learn more about the various aspects of playing the guitar.

Among the songs looked at during the class will be examples of acoustic country blues to Chicago electric blues and beyond.

The course begins on Monday November 4 and the second session will take place the following week on November 11.

Each session will run from 6.30-8.30pm and will be held in the Dalhousie Building at the university.

For more information, visit the website http://lifelonglearningdundee.org.uk.