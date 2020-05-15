Dundee University Boat Club aiming to run, cycle and row their way to Tokyo

Members of a Dundee University sports club are aiming to complete more than 200 marathons in May to raise money for the NHS.

The Dundee University Boat Club initially set themselves a challenge to complete the equivalent distance of 67 marathons this month and raise funds for frontline workers in the process.

Club captain Alasdair Iredale said: “It was an idea I came up with to try and encourage people to be engaged with training.

“We would be mid to late season now for rowing and we would still be training quite heavily post-exam season so it’s important to keep people engaged with that.

“I thought this would be better than giving out a training schedule and relying on people following it. The fundraising aspect came as a bonus.”

The initial target was to reach the city of Marathon in Greece but after smashing that 2468 mile distance, the club have set themselves an even bigger challenge – of 5703 miles.

“We made the distance to Marathon which we passed earlier this week so now we are in the midst of almost re-promoting it and getting other clubs involved like Dundee Swimming and Water Polo,” Alasdair explained.

“Our plan is now to try and reach the distance to Tokyo in honour of the cancelled Olympic games. We have a humble target of £500 and, so far, we have raised well over half.”

The challenge is being spilt between members of the club, who are running, cycling and rowing daily – often alongside studying and work – in an effort to reach their target distance.

The 20-year-old club captain said: “We are using Strava (a network which primarily tracks cycling and running exercises using GPS data) to keep track of everyone distances and everyday I have been tallying it up.

“We have a lot of members who have just graduated as nurses and doctors and our women’s captain has finished her degree, moving onto a placement and she’s still getting involved which is excellent.

“The money raised will go towards NHS Tayside and NHS Scotland and my hope is if we do well enough, we can broaden that to charities that are maybe struggling a bit.”

To keep track of the club’s progress and for details of how to donate to the fundraiser, visit Dundee Boat Club’s Facebook page.