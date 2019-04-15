Dundee Universal Credit claimants in lower rent arrears than other tenants for first time

The average amount of rent arrears recorded in Dundee among those who claim Universal Credit has fallen below that of those who do not for the first time.

Dundee City Council figures show more than 90% of 2,196 local Universal Credit (UC) claimants are in rent arrears to the authority.

The average amount each tenant owes is around £503, whereas the typical amount owed by someone not on UC is 50% higher at £755.

Last May, UC claimants owed an average of £625, whilst non- claimants typically owed £404 each.

The most a UC claimant owes to Dundee City Council is £2,801, while the highest amount owed by a non-claimant is £4,733.

The drop in average arrears is thought to be because claimants in Scotland can pay housing costs directly to their landlords.

The council also offers hardship funding for those in need.

However, North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles, who obtained the figures, found 208 of the Dundonian claimants fell into arrears after Universal Credit rolled out in November 2017.

Branding Universal Credit as a “universal failure”, Mr Rumbles added: “Holyrood will soon have to decide a Scottish welfare policy, we have seen what does not work, they must work to find what does.”

The Scottish Government meanwhile insisted that its Universal Credit Scottish Choices scheme, which allows for housing costs to be split, had “helped reduce rent arrears and eviction proceedings”.

A spokesman said: “The high take-up rate of our Universal Credit Scottish Choices is evidence people want more flexibility and adaptability in how they receive support they are entitled to.

“We will continue to call for a halt to Universal Credit until it is made fit for purpose. We cannot be expected to fill the £3.7 billion gap in welfare spending caused by UK Government cuts.”

A council spokesman said: “The council and its partners continue to support Universal Credit claimants who have fallen into rent arrears by providing money advice and financial support via the Local Authority Tenant Hardship fund where appropriate.”

The Department for Work and Pensions did not respond to a request for comment.