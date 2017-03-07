Tony Andreu has a good scoring record against Hibs — and he aims to keep it going when the Easter Road side visit Tannadice on Friday night.

He netted Dundee United’s winner against the Championship leaders at home earlier this season after previously inflicting major damage on them three years ago.

In May 2014, Andreu helped to end Hibs’ stay in Scotland’s top tier when he scored the second goal in Hamilton’s 2-0 Premiership Play-Off second-leg victory over the Edinburgh side at Easter Road and then scored in the penalty shootout after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate. His first goal that day came 10 seconds from the end of stoppage time for promotion-chasing Accies.

Hibs have been stuck in the second tier ever since and Tony is looking forward to ensuring he helps United send them home pointless in seven days’ time.

“I have good memories of these games and hope to add to them when we meet Hibs again this week,” said the Frenchman.

“I hope to score against them again but the main thing is that we win the game.”

A victory would put United right back in the title race after the Hibees lost 2-0 away to bottom club St Mirren on Wednesday.

Neil Lennon’s men still lie seven points ahead of the Tangerines — but United have played a game less.

If Ray McKinnon’s men can collect three points on Friday and triumph in their game in hand, there will be just one point between the two teams.

That scenario would have been unthinkable to many Arabs a few weeks back but the Easter Road outfit have left the door slightly open following a stuttering run which, along with the loss to the Buddies, has seen draws against Ayr, Raith and Dunfermline.

However, Andreu insists only a victory will do if United are to maintain a realistic title challenge.

And he reckons a full house at Tannadice will provide the perfect backdrop to go and get the win.

He said: “They’re still a few points ahead of us, so a victory for United really is a must.

“To give ourselves a better chance of being promoted, we have to win, it’s as simple as that.

“There will be a very big crowd at the match and that will help us.”

But the attacker is well aware of the fact United’s form of late has not been too great.

He was “disappointed” at the way they played in last Saturday’s 1-1 home divide against Morton.

It was a fortunate late leveller from Mark Durnan that gave the Tangerines a point and Andreu is hoping they can up their game.

“We could’ve done better against Morton but that’s football.

“That game is over now and we are preparing to face Hibs. We know what is at stake, we know we haven’t done well of late but we’re ready and willing to take on the challenge Hibs will present.”

Meanwhile, Andreu is “pleased” but added: “I always look to be doing better.”

He went on: “I hope I can keep my good form going. Scoring and playing well against Hibs will be a good way to continue things.”

Andreu is on loan from Norwich City, who he joined from Hamilton in a £1 million deal, and is enjoying his stay at United.

He added: “Everyone is very friendly and the club is a good and healthy one.”