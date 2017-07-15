The movement of goalkeepers in and out of Tannadice has continued with the arrival of highly-rated Southampton kid Harry Lewis.

And once a year-long loan for the 19-year-old is secured, Cammy Bell will be allowed to move back to Kilmarnock.

They’ve still to contact United about Bell but reports boss Lee McCulloch wants him are accurate.

And with the Rugby Park outfit paying a five-figure fee, that deal should also help manager Ray McKinnon complete his summer signing plans.

A day of fast moving developments yesterday saw the Tangerines fix up trialist goalie Deniz Mehmet on a year-long contract.

Then it emerged Killie were keen to take Bell back to the place he spent the first five years of his senior career.

But that will only go through once Ray knows he has a second first-team keeper available for the coming season.

And the Tele can reveal the man he’s targeted is rising south coast star Lewis.

He flew into Scotland last night after leaving Southampton’s pre-season training camp in Austria earlier in the day.

His temporary switch to Scottish football will be completed by the end of today.

Saints view him as a future No 1 but, with England squad man Fraser Forster and a couple of experienced back-up men on their books, want the teenager out on loan to gain top-team experience.

And they see United as the perfect place for him to get that. Lewis has already featured in their first team, when he faced Norwich in the FA Cup last term.

He will, though, have to fight for his place at Tannadice and Mehmet only signed up on the understanding he will get a fair chance to stake his claim to be No 1.

Keen to increase the competition, the manager was willing to go with three keepers in his squad but will not stand in Bell’s way if he wants to go.

With no fees involved for the two he’s bringing in, Ray can use the money from that switch to proceed with his plans to add to the rest of the squad.

Mehmet and Lewis, meanwhile, should both be in the squad for tomorrow’s Betfred Cup opener with Raith Rovers at Tannadice but fans will have to wait until an hour before kick-off to see which one plays.