Dundee United’s super Shankland hailed by fans as he scores in first Scotland start

Dundee United scoring sensation Lawrence Shankland has been hailed by football fans after scoring on his Scotland home debut.

The Tannadice striker knocked in Scotland’s fourth goal at Hampden Park last night in a 6-0 romp against San Marino in a European Championship group qualifier (see video below).

Shankland pounced to sidefoot the ball into the net from close range after team-mate Scott McTominay’s shot struck the bar and fell at his feet.

It was his 16th goal this season in all competitions.

Praise poured in for Shankland who said after the dazzling display in monsoon conditions that he is desperate to stay in the international squads for more games to come.

Tributes appeared on Twitter including from Stevie Paterson, a Dundee United fan, who wrote: “This is only the beginning.

“I don’t do match predictions but feel Lawrence Shankland will progress to being a Scotland legend.”

Chris Marshall, from Glasgow, added: “While nobody will be getting carried away with a 6-0 win over San Marino, the look of joy on Lawrence Shankland and Stuart Findlay’s faces on scoring their first goals for Scotland is very much a thing you like to see and a feeling any Scotland fan would want to experience.”

And Ellen Dickson, also from Glasgow, said: “Well done Lawrence Shankland and Stuart Findlay on your Scotland goals… about time the young ones got a chance.”

The Hampden triumph was set up by a first-half hat-trick from John McGinn before Shankland scored after 65 minutes, followed by Findlay’s first goal for his country just two minutes later.

And former Dundee United player Stuart Armstrong added goal number six for Scotland with a 25-yard free-kick after 86 minutes to leave the Tartan Army singing in the rain.

Shankland, 24, told reporters afterwards: “It’s been a great week and a great experience being in and around the squad and obviously I got a lot of game time.

“Their goalie had a great save from me early on and I had a couple blocked around the six-yard box, but as a striker you miss a few.

“But, thankfully, one hit the bar and luckily it dropped to me to stick it away.”

Shankland made his debut as a second half substitute in Scotland’s earlier qualifying group match in Russia on Thursday when the side slumped to a 4-0 defeat.

Last night was his first start and goal for the international side in his home debut, roared on by family and friends.

The striker, who joined United in the summer from Championship rivals Ayr United, added: “I just need to go back to my club now and keep on doing what I was doing to get me in the the squad in the first place and fingers crossed I will be in the next one.

“I am delighted first of all to get my first start and managing to squeeze in a goal is great as well.

“We had a pre-match meeting and the gaffer obviously named the team and I had a few hours to prepare.”