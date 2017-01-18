Dundee United have made a sensational bid to bring fans’ favourite Gary Mackay-Steven back to Tannadice.

And another old boy, striker Edward Ofere, is also training at the club.

Manager Ray McKinnon revealed last week he’d been working on a deal that would “excite” fans but has steadfastly refused to reveal who his target was.

Yesterday, United were sticking to that stance. But the Tele understands it is Mackay-Steven and, if all goes to plan, he will be back at the club by the end of the week.

Whether or not he would be allowed to play in Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Ross County remains to be seen.

Talks with Celtic have been taking place for over a week now and, although the Hoops have still to give a final ‘yes’ on a loan for the rest of the season, United are happy to meet the financial package it would take to get the winger in their ranks.

Even if his current employers agree to the switch, though, the final say on the move would be down to the player himself.

It isn’t clear yet if he would be willing to return and there’s also been interest in him from England.

Ofere, meanwhile, is training with United at his own request and, if he impresses, he could be offered a contract.

The Nigerian, who holds a Swedish passport, was originally signed by Mixu Paatelainen last February to bolster the battle to stay in the Premiership.

He scored three goals in 13 appearances, including the opener in the derby at Dens Park on the night relegation was confirmed.

When Ray McKinnon took over as manager shortly after, he admitted he liked the look of the 30-year-old but was not prepared to offer him the same terms as he was on last season.

And, if Ofere was to be signed on again, it would be on a vastly- different wage to the one he got in the Premiership.

As things stand right now, the club are happy to help him out by granting training facilities.

But it’s the news there’s a chance Mackay-Steven could be back on his old stomping ground that will excite Arabs.

Originally signed by Peter Houston in 2011 after spells at Ross County, Liverpool and Airdrie, he quickly became a firm favourite at Tannadice.

There was anger among the fans when, along with Stuart Armstrong, he left for Celtic almost exactly two years ago.

In the winger’s case, he’d already signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Parkhead that summer and, for United, it was a matter of cutting their losses and accepting a six-figure fee and allowing him to leave early.

His time at Celtic started well but, increasingly, he’s been on the fringes of the team and he’s made just four appearances this term.