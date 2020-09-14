Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards backed by former top English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher over Alfredo Morelos challenge

Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards has received the backing of respected former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallacher in the row over his challenge on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Tannadice central defender wasn’t booked, never mind red-carded, for the tackle during Saturday’s 4-0 win for the Ibrox men on Saturday. Indeed, play raged on until it was clear the frontman needed treatment.

Morelos was eventually carried off on a stretcher.

The possibility of retrospective action being taken against Edwards has been raised, including by former Dundee manager Neil McCann.

However, Sky Sports’ refereeing pundit Gallagher insists match official Kevin Clancy got the decision correct.

When asked if SFA compliance officer Claire Whyte will charge Edwards, Gallagher said: “I think they’ll say no.

“This tackle will split lots and lots of people because many people think it’s a red card and a lot of people think it’s not.

“I actually don’t because Edwards plays the ball first – he gets the ball first.

“It’s unfortunate he follows through and catches Morelos across the knee.

“What would you would say is without a doubt he gets the ball and because of Morelos coming in towards him he catches him.

“It’s inevitable but I don’t think it’s a red card.”

Gallagher adds: “I judge everything on its merits and what I would say is Ryan Edwards, without doubt, has played the ball first.

“He hasn’t gone in with a raised boot, he’s followed through and it’s a consequence of his tackle.

“I think Morelos goes in to win the ball, he gets there slightly after Edwards and I think it’s inevitable there will be a collision and there is a collision and it I unfortunate but you can’t judge every challenge on a physical outcome, you have to judge it on the tackle is made.

“If someone picks up an injury as a consequence of a challenge it can be accidental and I think this is.”