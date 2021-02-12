Snowed-in Dundee United players put lockdown fitness phenomenon Joe Wicks to shame with Zoom training session

Dundee United players have been training via Zoom after the heavy snow made it impossible for the squad to meet up.

The Tangerines, who memorably celebrated their Championship title success in cyber space, all logged on from home after Scotland was painted white.

The weather has placed a question mark over the football calendar, including United’s home match against Livingston on Saturday.

However, manager Micky Mellon is optimistic about the chances of play and revealed his men were working out in the house – putting lockdown fitness phenomenon Joe Wicks to shame.

Mellon said: “The weather been a massive problem because it isn’t just difficult to get a training venue, you’ve got to be mindful of players trying to get there.

“There are safety issues involved in it and the roads on Wednesday were treacherous and it wouldn’t have been right to ask the players to try and get in.

“Instead, we did a bit of a Zoom session with them that they found very tough.

“From their own houses, they were on with the fitness coach and did all their activation stuff to basically make sure they were working all the muscles that they need to work to stay fit without getting injured.

“So working hamstrings, glutes, calves and all these kinds of muscles and getting them out of breath a wee bit so they’re working the heart.

“It’s a tough session for them but they enjoy it,” added the United gaffer.

‘Something different’

“It’s something different. It’s about being adaptive in these mad, crazy times so they got it done and we got good training done today (Thursday) indoors at the RPC (Regional Performance Centre).

“We managed to do what we needed to so we will get a wee bit more in tomorrow and be ready for Saturday. There will be no excuses.

“Two feet of snow? It’s just another bit of madness.

“I couldn’t get my car out of Tannadice either. It was a mad day but we carried on. We are Scots so we just carry on.”

Tannadice is as snowbound as every other place in Dundee at the moment but Mellon remains cautiously optimistic about the game being on.

He said: “I think there’s concern everywhere but the groundstaff have worked very hard and we’ve got undersoil heating.

“It isn’t frozen so we are working very hard to get the snow off the pitch.

“At the minute, I would be expecting to play football at the weekend.”

Edwards’ hope

If the game goes ahead, Mellon will be looking for central defender Ryan Edwards to keep scoring, as he has done in the last two matches against Motherwell and Ross County.

He said: “In England, he was always one who would be expected to do well at setplays – in both boxes.

“That has been one of his great strengths.

“So if we can get the delivery in to him then Ryan has the aggression and ability to get on the end of things.”

Mellon hopes to kick on after the win in Dingwall last weekend.

He said: “It’s always important to get victories.

“I understand that is the be-all-and-end-all of football so we were pleased to get a victory, mirrored by a very good performance.”

Sympathy

Meanwhile, Mellon offered sympathy to League One and Two managers, such as United legend and current Peterhead boss Jim McInally, who continue to have their campaigns suspended.

McInally has asked for clubs to be put out of their misery rather than cope with the uncertainty.

Mellon said: “I sympathise with every manager throughout the game because this is all new for us.

“Football wasn’t built for Covid and, hopefully, we won’t have to go through this again.

“The training facilities and changing rooms weren’t built with that in mind, what with all the social distancing we have to do.

“It has been so difficult and I sympathise – absolutely – with what Jim was saying.

“Hopefully, they will come to the right decision to suit them all when the time is right.

“We just have to crack on with what we are doing and try to play.”

Mellon then expressed the hope that the Scottish Cup, which has also been halted, is able to be completed.

“It will all depend on the lower league clubs continuing to play or whatever,” added the Tannadice gaffer.

“I think they will leave as much time as possible before they decide in order to get it right.

“Hopefully, the Scottish Cup will be played – if it suits everybody.

“If we are able to do that it would be a good thing but we need everybody to be able to do it.”