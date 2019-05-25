Dundee United’s Pawlett expected to be ready for play-off second leg in Paisley

He will need painkilling injections to make it but boss Robbie Neilson is confident Peter Pawlett will make the second leg of Dundee United’s Play-Off Final against St Mirren on Sunday.

The former Aberdeen attacker hobbled off after 73 minutes of last night’s first-leg goalless draw with the Buddies at Tannadice because of a knee problem that’s been hampering him recently.

His manager, though, is confident he’ll be in the XI for the deciding clash at the Simple Digital Arena.

“Peter’s been hobbling at around that time in most games recently,” said Robbie.

“He’s had an issue with his knee for a few weeks now and he had been having injections so he can keep playing.

“He had one before last night’s game and with a bit of rest and another injection he will be OK for Sunday.”

Although he had hoped to be heading into the second game with a lead, Robbie was far from disappointed with the draw for the first game.

“I was actually really pleased with the players and I was proud of them,” he added.

“I thought first half we took the ball, tried to get it down and played passes.

“We didn’t create as much as we’d have liked but if you offered me a draw to take to St Mirren for the second game, I would have taken it.

“I would have liked to be going there with a lead but, for us, we are still in the tie and that’s the important thing.

“I am looking forward to going there and I think it will be a great game for both clubs and a great spectacle for Scottish football.

“And we have won there recently so we know going in that it’s a place where we can go and get a result.”