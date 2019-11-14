Dundee United’s Paul McMullan: United are only going to get stronger

Dundee United winger Paul McMullan believes they are only going to get better after last Friday’s 2-0 derby win.

A Nicky Clark penalty and a Lawrence Shankland strike in the second half was enough to see off Dundee at Dens Park and increase United’s advantage at the top of the Championship to six points.

McMullan led the celebrations at full-time and admits there is a different feeling to the Terrors this season as they make a fourth attempt at promotion to the Premiership.

The winger, involved in the last two failed efforts, thinks they’ll only get better as the campaign goes on and, asked if there is a different edge to United this time, said: “Absolutely but it comes with a wee bit of continuity as well.

“It’s probably the first time since I’ve been here we’ve had the same group of guys for nearly a year now and you can see that out there.

“Guys sometimes don’t even need to speak to each other, they just know where they’ve got to be and what they’ve got to do.

“It’s something that’s only going to develop the more we play together.”

The 23-year-old was dangerous in his fourth derby on Friday and was delighted, not only with the win and his own performance, but with how he has adjusted to the demands of the city’s biggest fixture.

McMullan added: “I’m absolutely delighted, I thought we played well and looked pretty comfortable throughout the game.

“There wasn’t really too many times where I thought they looked close to scoring and we maybe could’ve scored another couple.

“That’s my fourth derby and I’ve got a real feel for them now and, hopefully, there’s plenty more to come.

“I felt we were pretty comfortable in Friday’s one. The first half was pretty even but, in the second half, it was more a question of how many we were going to get rather than whether they were going to score.

“I thought everybody to a man played unbelievable and it was just one of those great days.

“I know I’ve got the quality to deliver performances like that. It’s just always been with me that I need to get a bit of consistency.

“Since the manager’s came in he’s put a lot of faith in me and given me that chance to get a lot of consistency.

“I’m just trying to repay all that faith he’s shown in me.”

McMullan led the celebrations at full-time with the understandably-delighted Tangerines supporters as they got one over on their city rivals and moved nine points clear of them in the process.

Although he was delighted for the fans, McMullan knows the only way to keep that feelgood factor and gap growing is by winning games.

Of the atmosphere the more than 4,000 Arabs created, he said: “It was brilliant, that was the third time I’ve played at Dens and they’ve been brilliant every time.

“Hopefully, we can keep putting on performances and getting results to keep them happy.

“It’s still really early. We’re not concentrating on gaps, we’re just concentrating on getting points on the board and then, once you get to February or March, you start looking at what gaps you’ve got and how you can use things like that.

“It’s just important to get as many points on the board as early as we can and, hopefully, let people try to chase you.”

The next challenge for United comes in the form of Queen of the South at Tannadice on Saturday. And McMullan is keen to put the 4-0 defeat in Dumfries, which sparked their current four-match winning run, behind them.

“We had a great start to the season. I think we won four on the bounce then had a sticky wee spell.

“Hopefully, that’s all behind us now and we can keep churning out the wins.

“Any time we play we want to go and get three points but, obviously, with it being Queen of the South after they turned us over down there, we’ll want a wee bit of revenge for that. Hopefully, we can do so.”