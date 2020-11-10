Dundee United’s Paul McMullan determined to prove he made right decision by staying with Tangerines after rejecting Premiership rivals

Dundee United’s Paul McMullan is determined to show he made the right decision to stay with the Tangerines.

McMullan had an opportunity to move to Ross County during the transfer window but, after much hard thinking, he opted to push on at Tannadice.

The wee wide player has been hampered by a groin injury this season so has failed to make the return to the top flight he would have dreamed about in the summer.

McMullan did catch the eye, though, as a 70th-minute substitute on Friday night as United drew 0-0 away to St Mirren in the Premiership.

He is now in the running for a start this evening as Micky Mellon’s men hope to give themselves a chance of qualification from Betfred Cup group C by beating St Johnstone at McDiamid Park.

Talking about the opportunity he had to head to the Highlands, McMullan said: “I had a decision to make on whether I wanted to go or not.

“It just didn’t feel like it was the right thing at the right time.

“I still felt I could play here and that I was good enough to get into our team.

“That was my main way of thinking.

“I chose to stick with it and hopefully I made a good enough impression on Friday night to get more game time and push on from there.”

Asked if it was an easy call for him, he replied: “No it wasn’t because I wasn’t playing a lot of football.

“I was sitting watching the games and I had to have a long, hard think about it.

“It would be a big commitment to move up north. I spoke to my girlfriend about it and we kind of decided between us to give it a go at United.”

McMullan revealed he discussed his future with Tannadice gaffer Mellon, saying: “Aye, we had a conversation and spoke about it.

“I also spoke to the Ross County manager (Stuart Kettlewell) as well and got his opinion on things.

“We discussed the injury and whatever and then I decided it wasn’t the right time for me to move.

“That was how it worked out.

“I thought I was good enough to still play here and I have played most of the matches over the last few years.

“The injury came at a bad time for me but now I hope to show what I can do.”

McMullan is raring to go after putting spark into United’s forward play against the Buddies.

He said: “I feel good and it’s about getting my fitness up to scratch and getting more time on the pitch.

“I feel I could start. I am ready and waiting on an opportunity to show that.

“Hopefully, I did a bit of that on Friday night,”

The former Celtic and Dunfermline player has never been a good spectator and has had to look on as United have struggled to carry an attacking threat of late.

He thinks the goals will come, however, adding: “I see the lads in training every day and know what they’ve got.

“They have the quality to do that.

“I think it has been frustrating for everybody that we haven’t created as many chances as we would have liked. That is something we hope to change in the coming weeks.

“You do need something to build on as a team and we have been keeping clean sheets.

“We have only been conceding a goal every now and again and that gives the lads at the top end of the pitch a chance to win you the game.

“We have been difficult to beat but it’s about taking the next step and being more creative at the other end.

“I think qualification is in our hands yet so we have an opportunity to go out and win against St Johnstone and, hopefully, qualify through the group.”