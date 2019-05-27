Dundee United’s official Twitter account says ‘mon the Rangers’ and its Facebook page claims Celtic superfan is new manager after hackers strike

It wasn’t just Dundee United’s players who were left red-faced by their failure to win promotion – the club’s Twitter account was hacked during the match with St Mirren.

United suffered on-pitch heartbreak on Sunday as they were beaten in the Premiership play-offs for the third season in a row, losing on penalties in Paisley after drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the final.

But things also didn’t go to plan off the pitch.

Around the 80-minute mark, during the club’s live commentary of the game, Tweets began to appear from an unknown user, the first of which said: “Me n big Cammy boi running a mock. (sic)”

The messages continued to appear throughout the second half and extra-time, with others reading “Happening troops it’s me messiah” and “mon the Rangers”.

Sectarian messages were also posted on the social media site during the match.

The club had earlier posted a promotional video and new profile picture which said It Means #Everything.

But by the end of the match, their profile read “hello there this was cameron and messiah the bandit here, back on attack.”

After the match, United moved quickly to pull their Twitter page and it was still offline as the Tele went to press.

Offensive messages were also posted on the club’s Facebook page shortly after the match, with a post saying Celtic superfan Jay Beattie was the club’s new manager.