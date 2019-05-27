Dundee United’s official Twitter account returns – minus any reference to being hacked

Dundee United’s Twitter account is back online this afternoon – but includes no reference to yesterday’s hacking incident.

The Tele reported that the club’s official Twitter account was hacked during the Premiership play-off final second leg with St Mirren, which saw the Tangerines miss out on promotion on penalties.

From the 80-minute mark, messages mentioning Rangers appeared, as did a reference to fellow Glasgow club Celtic on United’s Facebook page.

Sectarian messages were also posted on the Twitter page during the match.

After the game, United moved quickly to pull their Twitter page and it was still offline this morning.

But in the past hour the page has gone back online, with messages ending abruptly from the 79th-minute of yesterday’s game.