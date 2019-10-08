Dundee United’s new Scotland star Shankland keen to silence his doubters

Lawrence Shankland wants to surprise the naysayers who questioned his Scotland call-up.

Eyebrows were raised when the Dundee United striker was named in Steve Clarke’s squad earlier this week for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Russia and San Marino.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals in 13 games in the Ladbrokes Championship this season but his inclusion has split opinion, with former Scotland striker Kris Boyd claiming that it was a “sad indictment on Scottish football.”

However, Shankland is confident that he can prove to be the right man for Scotland if given a chance.

The former Ayr forward said: “I certainly hope so. If I’m given the opportunity I hope to surprise people and do as well as I can.

“You can just do your best if you get the opportunity and if it works out, it works out.

“Yeah, I see people’s point of view that it’s the second tier of Scottish football but John McGinn has done it before (with Hibs) and it can happen. Hopefully I can replicate that.

“I have been avoiding it (comments). People are always going to have their opinions and they are entitled to it. That’s the environment we’re in.

“If players of that calibre (Boyd) are taking notice of you it’s always good and you can take the advice if it’s given.

“It was something I was working towards, getting selected eventually. It was in my mind, it’s something I wanted.

“I’ve had a lot of goals going in which has helped get my name out there.

“I’ve been putting in performances and working hard at Ayr and Dundee United and it’s now starting to pay off.”