Lewis Toshney is set to hand Dundee United a boost by returning to action in Friday’s massive promotion clash with Hibs.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since pulling a hamstring in the defeat at Falkirk almost a month ago.

Today, though, he was back training with the squad and that should put him in line for involvement against the Championship leaders.

The decision facing manager Ray McKinnon will be whether the versatile Toshney is fit enough to start after four weeks on the sidelines.

Defender Coll Donaldson will also be back in contention.

Last month the 21-year-old was on the verge of quitting Tannadice for Polish top-flight outfit Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecz.

He spent 10 days training with them and impressed in a closed-door match.

But the deal stalled when, having previously indicated they were keen on a permanent signing, Nieciecz only offered to take him on loan.

That was not acceptable to United and, with the Polish transfer window now closed, the former QPR and Livingston man will remain at United until the end of the season at least.

It’s not clear yet if the Poles will come back in for him then, but Ray had stressed all along that if Donaldson did not end up staying in Eastern Europe, he would continue to be considered for involvement.

He got game time for the Development Squad against Aberdeen last week and that should put him in contention for a place on the bench on Friday.