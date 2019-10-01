Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland gets Scotland call-up

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland’s goal-laden start to the season has earned him a sensational call-up to the Scotland national squad.

The 24-year-old has been named in Steve Clarke’s 24-man squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino today – the first United man to be called up since Andrew Robertson in 2014.

Shankland has fired in 13 goals in just seven league games since joining the Tangerines in the summer, including a hat-trick in Saturday’s 6-0 demolition of Morton.

Steve Clarke has announced his Scotland squad for our matches against Russia & San Marino. Russia v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿: Thursday, 10 October

Russia v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿: Thursday, 10 October

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 v San Marino: Sunday, 13 October

That led to calls from former Scotland heroes like Ally McCoist for the goalscorer to be included in Clarke’s squad this month, making him the first Championship player since John McGinn to get an international call.

Scotland face Russia in Moscow on October 10 before hosting San Marino at Hampden three days later.

Also included in the squad are Aberdeen’s Michael Devlin, Kilmarnock’s Stephen O’Donnell and Rangers’ Ryan Jack.

Celtic’s Greg Taylor, Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor and James Forrest have also been called up.