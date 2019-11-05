Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland recalled to Scotland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland has earned a recall to the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Shankland is in Steve Clarke’s 25-man squad for the campaign-closing games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan after scoring against San Marino and making his debut in Russia in the last round of matches.

His inclusion in the Scots’ pool means he will miss United’s match against Queen of the South next weekend, with the national team in Cyprus on the same day before welcoming Kazakhstan to Hampden on the following Tuesday.