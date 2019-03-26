Dundee United’s Jamie Robson aiming to be above Pars and make it game on in title race

So long as his team keep winning, Dundee United full-back Jamie Robson insists the pressure on Ross County will be cranked up.

And if the Tangerines can close the gap to the Championship leaders to just two points by winning at Dunfermline tonight, he believes it might just push the Staggies to breaking point.

The 21-year-old is familiar to Arabs as a left-back but he’s played a big part in helping secure victories over County and Alloa while operating in midfield in those games.

Should he be able to play his part in another success down at East End Park, he feels it will be game on again in the race for automatic promotion to the Premiership.

“It was a massive game for us on Saturday, especially winning on Tuesday as well and getting another against Alloa cuts the gap to Ross County,” he said.

“If we get the three points against Dunfermline, we’ll have everything to play for and it would be all in our hands.

“We can put a massive amount of pressure on County, if we do that, it’s down to the lads in the dressing-room.

“If we can be bang at it every time we go out on the pitch from start to finish, we can do it. I feel in the last two games we have been.

“Winning this one, it’s a massive incentive and, if we can get the gap down to two points, County can get a bit scared because we are right behind them.”

Watching the weekend win from the stands at Tannadice was the Pars assistant boss Callum Davidson and, since he’s teamed up with new East End gaffer Stevie Crawford, they have emerged as serious contenders for a play-off spot.

Robson knows that means United will have their work cut out tonight but feels a winning momentum is now building.

“Dunfermline have been playing really well recently. They’ve won the last five games and they’ve not conceded in those five games so it’s not going to be easy.

“I feel with the group of players we have in our dressing-room we can win every game between now and the end of the season.

“We were 1-0 down against Alloa on Saturday and I thought we did well to get back level.

“Then they sat in for the last half-hour or so and it was difficult for us to break them down but we did enough.

“I think our game management is good right now and everyone is focused for the entire 90 minutes, that’s how we saw the game out.

“This one will be a really good game, both teams are good, they are on a run and we are on a run as well.

“They are pushing for the play-offs and we want to try to push Ross County for the league so it will be really interesting and I am really looking forward to it.”

United do head for Fife knowing it’s been over a decade since they lost on the Pars’ own patch but Robson is only thinking about what lies ahead.

“We won 2-0 there earlier in the season and we know what it takes but I don’t think what’s happened before will mean anything.

“The focus is to get promoted and we just need to approach the game with the right attitude.”

Tonight is likely to see him used on the left of midfield, where he’s been deployed for the last two games.

Moving forward from left-back is a challenge he’s relished.

“I enjoy midfield. It’s the first time I’ve played there and I enjoy having the bit more freedom there.

“I like attacking and getting forward a bit more. With Calum Booth behind me I feel we help each other out and talk each other through.

“I find myself in the middle of the pitch at times and it’s not natural for me as a left-back.

“I feel I’m adapting well to it and I hope that continues.”