Dundee United’s goal machine Shankland fit for Arbroath cup tie

Goal machine Lawrence Shankland will be available for Dundee United’s Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup clash with Arbroath this weekend.

Shankland made it eight goals in four league starts last Friday as he scored from the spot in the Tangerines’ crushing 6-2 derby win over Dundee.

There was concern as he limped off 12 minutes from the end at Tannadice.

United, however, have confirmed the problem was nothing serious and the 23-year-old is back in training this week.

“It was just a cramp in his leg he couldn’t get rid of, so we took him off,” said assistant boss Gordon Forrest.

“He did a great job in the game but when you look at our bench there are players who can come on and score.

“Again it is credit to all the boys who are working hard in training and keeping themselves fit and sharp. When they are called upon, they do a job.”

Defender Mark Connolly, who limped off injured during the first half against Dundee, is more of a concern.

“Mark had to come off during the game so he is in the early stages of being assessed.

“He has had a few little issues with his hamstring in the past, so he just felt it during the match so we had to take him off and make that change.

“We will, hopefully, find out over the next few days how long he might be out for.”

Forrest, meanwhile, has confirmed United have the right to recall striker Osman Sow from his loan at Kilmarnock if needed.

“We are in good shape in that forward area and Osman is at that age where he wants to play games,” he added.

“So that opportunity came up for him to go out on loan. We do have the option to recall him if required.

“But it will be good for him to go out and play. We have an option to recall him in January but it might go on for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Dundee United’s reserve side travelled to Hamilton to take on Accies’ second string at New Douglas Park.

The Tangerines gave Adrian Sporle, Logan Chalmers, Matty Smith and Chris Mochrie game time as they ran out 4-2 winners.Goals from Smith, Adam Hutchinson and a Chalmers double did the damage.