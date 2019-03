Dundee United’s game at Dunfermline has been called off.

The referee has deemed the East End Park pitch unplayable due to being waterlogged.

The Fife club had released a statement at 9am saying there were no plans to hold a pitch inspection because the pitch was considered playable. It said: “There is a thin covering of snow on the pitch but the forecast of heavy rain that will clear.”

But a 1.30pm update said: “The referee has called the match off due to a water logged park.”