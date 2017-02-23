Available Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson’s chances of securing a move to top-flight football in Poland should be known in the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old has been training with Ekstraklasa outfit Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza since the beginning of last week.

He impressed in a closed-door friendly against lower league opposition at the weekend and that led to his stay in Poland being extended for talks over the possibility of making his stay in Eastern Europe permanent.

That could happen in time for him to be included in the Nieciecza squad for their clash with defending champions Legia Warsaw on Sunday.

Their ranks include former United goalkeeper Rado Cierzniak, who left Tannadice just before Donaldson joined up from QPR in 2015.

If Nieciecza do want him, United will not be seeking anything more than a nominal fee but would insist on a sell-on clause.

In the event of business not being done, however, Donaldson will return to United and manager Ray McKinnon has made clear he would continue to be considered for first-team duty.

Of more concern to Ray right now are his preparations for Saturday’s Championship clash with Morton.

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell is expected to return for that one after missing the last two games with a thigh strain.

Bell was close to being fit for the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Queen of the South and an extra week’s recovery time should mean he is in his usual place against the Ton.

Still out at the weekend will be longer-term absentees Blair Spittal and Lewis Toshney, and it could be another month until either of them is ready to return to top team action.