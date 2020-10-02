Dundee United’s Dillon Powers welcomes competition for midfield places as it creates ‘excellence’

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers has welcomed the recruitment of Jeando Fuchs, declaring: “Competition brings out excellence.”

The American has struggled to get game time for the Tangerines in the Premiership so he could be excused being less than thrilled by the news that a new recruit is on his way.

That couldn’t be further from the truth, however, with Powers ready to warmly welcome the Cameroon international midfield man when he arrives from Spanish club Alaves.

Powers has made just a single start in four appearances so far under manager Micky Mellon and that one time saw him get hooked at half-time against Rangers at Ibrox.

He admits this campaign has been a challenge for him but that does not mean he fears new arrivals.

Powers, who is hoping to make an impact in tonight’s home game with Livingston, said: “I think you have to add to the squad.

“At the end of the day, good competition brings out excellence.

“I think that’s the way you have to take it.

“I want to be a member of a quality team. I want to have a player like that here.

“I don’t just want to be ticking a box.

“I want to be in a squad that’s a good squad.

“I think some players might look into things too much and get scared about competition.

“There is a challenge for me here but it’s up to me to look at myself honestly and improve – be the best player I can possibly be.

“I should take all this in my stride and focus on myself.

“Hopefully that will see me getting more and more games.”

Powers admitted the sheer intensity of the Scottish game has taken a bit of getting used to.

“I think last year I started to understand the game here and this year there has been another change of pace in the Premiership,” he added.

“It has certainly been a challenge for me because I think some of the things that are strengths in my game aren’t suited but that’s not something I am going to cry about.

“Instead, I am going to attack that and figure out how I am going to adjust to fit into the style.

“I want to be playing in every game so I am working hard to try to make that happen.

“At the end of the day though, that decision is something that’s out of my control.

“I am trying to keep myself ticking over at a high level so that when the opportunity comes, I can take it in my stride.

“Also, I think it is really important to keep pushing the guys in front of me.

“Things can change really quickly in football so I am keeping myself ready and hopefully I can make the squad better by staying engaged and trying to perform at the top of my game every day.”

The challenges on the park contrast with life off the park, with Powers insisting he is loving his time in Scotland.

“It has been a really nice transition,” he said.

“I have brought my wife over and she is enjoying herself here as well.

“Scotland is a beautiful country and I’m very happy living in Dundee.

“Fortunately, I think I have come into a great locker room and there are a lot of good people in it.

“That has really helped me adjust.

“I have been really pleased with that side of it.”

The Tangerines welcome Livi to Tannadice this evening looking to make it seven points out of nine from their mini-schedule of matches against first St Mirren (2-1 win), Hamilton Accies (1-1 draw) and now Gary Holt’s men.

They should be favourites, with the West Lothian club having won just three of their 39 away league matches since they were promoted to the top flight in 2018.

Victory would put them on the 14-point mark after 10 games, which would be a decent return for a newly-promoted team.

Powers thinks they have done fine so far, adding: “I think generally we have to look at it and be satisfied.

“I think we have got some good results but we know we probably left points on the table and we are still not performing as well as we think we can.

“Hamilton was a prime example of that. We had chances to finish off the game but unfortunately we didn’t do that.

“They got the goal to equalise and we walked away probably thinking we dropped some points.

“We got a point away from home so it is not the worst result but you can make a case to say that we missed a chance to take all three points there.

“Overall, though, we will be looking optimistically at the next three quarters of the season.

“We are happy that we have established ourselves in the league a little bit.

“Now it is time to really kick on, build our identity and see who we want to be in the top flight.”