Dundee United’s community trust reaches out to thousands of city people during lockdown

Dundee United’s charity arm netted thousands of free meals for children through the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT) has revealed the lengths it went to to support the city during the coronavirus crisis.

Throughout lockdown, the trust distributed 2,240 breakfasts and 2,140 dinners to local children.

As well as help with food, hundreds of kids were given support with schoolwork and equipment to ensure they did not miss out on education when classrooms were closed.

And the trust offered online football training and other activity sessions to help keep youngsters fit and healthy.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people were offered mental health support during lockdown by the trust, while dozens of vulnerable people were contacted with offers of help.

Jamie Kirk, the trust’s chief executive, said: “We were kept really busy during lockdown.

“With some of our face-to-face projects back up and running, we’ve been taking a look at some of the things we did during lockdown to support our community.

“Thanks to help from our partners Dundee United FC, Dundee Bairns and Dundee Partnership for their support we were able to provide vital support to children in the local community outside of school time.”

Jamie said that the trust’s “My Home Team” project was continuing to tackle the effects of isolation and the impact of Covid-19 on mental health and wellbeing.

The trust is also continuing the work of its new Education Hub scheme, which has already invested significant support to local schools, children and families.

This includes Shoot Back in Time, which uses the Tangerines as a way for children to learn about local history.

And the organisation has also started up its breakfast and after-school clubs which provide food and exercise.

Jamie added: “While the project was interrupted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, DUCT still provided a strong programme of local support over the 2019/2020 school year.”

“DUCT’s mission is to improve the lives of people in Dundee and the surrounding areas and we are grateful to everyone who has helped us to make a difference during these last few months.”