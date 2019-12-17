Dundee United’s Christmas Day lunch proves popular

Dundee United’s Christmas Day lunch for isolated and vulnerable people is almost full.

The club staged the event for the first time last year and it was voted an overwhelming success, with more than 40 people taking up the Festive Friends offer of a free meal and music.

Now the lunch, which is organised by United’s community trust, is to be staged in the Hegarty Suite at Tannadice for 120 guests.

Trust chief executive Jamie Kirk said: “It was a great success last year and we had people from students to families take us up on the offer.

“We provide transport to and from the event and a few of the older guests got up to sing.

“There was a great atmosphere and we’re delighted to hold it again.

“The students who came along last year were unable to get home for Christmas and when they arrived at the ground they also helped us set up tables.”