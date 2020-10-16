Dundee United kid Chris Mochrie pens season-long loan with Montrose

Dundee United teenager Chris Mochrie has been loaned to Montrose until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old is the latest Tannadice kid to agree to a loan spell in League One, following Florent Hoti’s switch to Forfar.

Mochrie, who made his first team debut in May 2019, is highly regarded by United and will hope to rack up more senior appearances with the Gable Endies.

Brian Grant, United’s head of player pathway and loans, said: “Chris is an exciting young talent and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to experience competitive action and get some game time.

“It is a good club for Chris to develop at in the short-term and with experienced players like Sean Dillon and our academy’s own Andy Steeves up there to keep an eye on him, this move will aid Chris’s development.”