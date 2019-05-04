Dundee United’s Callum Booth says there will be no slacking off at Morton

The quality in the Dundee United squad means there will be no slacking at Cappielow today as the Tangerines players bid to impress manager Robbie Neilson ahead of the promotion play-offs.

That’s the view of left-back Callum Booth ahead of the final regular Championship weekend of the season.

Their place in the semi-finals might already be assured with a second-place finish guaranteed.

However, Booth insists the United players still have plenty to play for at Greenock Morton today.

He said: “We have a big squad and one with a lot of quality.

“The manager has changed things from time to time and it’s about impressing as much as you can when you get your chance.

“The competition for places is high at the moment, most of the boys are fit and raring to go.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit so, when you’ve got a chance, you have to really play well to keep your place and stay in the manager’s thoughts for the play-off games.

“We’ve had second-place secured for a couple of weeks so it’s all been about that word momentum.

“It’s about going there, I know the pressure is off slightly but you want to do well if you’re playing and keep your place for the play-off games.

“Morton have nothing to play for while we still have a lot to play for.

“It’s important for us to impress and keep our places for the play-offs.”

With six wins from their previous eight matches, Booth says it’s important to keep the winning feeling going so they can head into the play-off semi-final, against either Ayr United or Inverness Caledonian Thistle, full of belief.

“It’s big in football having confidence and momentum and I think we have both just now the way we are playing and the results we’ve been picking up,” he added.

“Everything has been timed right so far – we are on a good run, everyone’s fit and with the manager changing the team, everyone’s getting minutes.

“It’s ticking along nicely so we need to continue that this weekend, get a win, and go into the play-offs full of confidence and looking to get up.”

And Booth points to the performance against Falkirk last week where they ran out 2-0 winners against the struggling Bairns as proof there will be no taking it easy from the Tangerines at Cappielow.

“Last Saturday showed that, Falkirk had everything to play for and were scrapping for their lives down the bottom.

“We had nothing to play for but you could see in the performance we were really up for it.

“Especially in the first half we played a lot of good stuff.

“Sometimes it can take the pressure off and play better football.

“At the same time, we have play-offs in the back of our minds and we’re all looking to impress.

“On paper, it doesn’t look like a game that’s too important but any real game, once the whistle goes, you are up for it and Morton will be no different.”