Dundee United’s Adrian Sporle delighted with win despite being subbed after dramatic opening goal

Dundee United’s Adrian Sporle didn’t mind that the “reward” for his dramatic early goal was to be substituted just half-an-hour later.

The Argentinian got the Tangerines off to a lightning-quick start against Livingston at Tannadice on Saturday, scoring after just 49 seconds.

He took a cutback from Jamie Robson in his stride then lashed a ferocious shot high into the Livi net to stun the visitors.

However, when Peter Pawlett was sent off for a challenge on Livi’s Jason Holt after 31 minutes, it was Sporle’s number that came up on the electronic board. He made way for Ian Harkes, who then helped set up Lawrence Shankland’s strike that made it 2-0 to the home side.

Win will do

Many a player would have been frustrated by that but the amiable 25-year-old was merely pleased that his United teammates went on to win 3-0 and move back into the Premiership’s top six.

Sporle told DUTV: “It is the fastest goal of my career.

“I think it was 49 seconds and it was the perfect start for us.

“It was also perfect to reach half-time two goals ahead while having one player fewer (than Livingston).

“It was a good victory for the team.

“I am very happy about the goal but even happier that it was a victory,” he added.

“We needed the three points.

“It think that was crucial (ahead of) the final part of the season.”

Happy for Harkes

Sporle added: “When they changed me with Ian, he entered the pitch and did very, very well.

“He quickly played the ball to Shanks for the second goal.

“I just think that all the team were good in this game.

“We now need to keep playing at that level for the final stage of the season.

“We need three points from all our games so that we can climb up the table!”

As for Pawlett’s red card, Sporle didn’t think it was even bad enough for a booking.

He added: “I think it was only a foul – no card.

“The referee saw another thing.

“But I think our team moved OK when it was 10 v nine (outfield players) and kept it at zero goals.”