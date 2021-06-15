Dundee United’s first Premiership campaign under new head coach Tam Courts will begin with a testing New Firm showdown against Aberdeen on August 1.

Following the trip to Pittodrie, United will host reigning champions Rangers on August 7.

The eagerly-awaited return of the Dundee derby has captured the imagination and Courts will cross swords with his old Livingston teammate James McPake at home on September 18.

United’s first encounter with a Celtic side under the management of Ange Postecoglou goes ahead at Parkhead on September 25.

The traditional New Year derby will take place at Dens Park on January 2 and the final (dependant on which half of the table the sides finish in) meeting between the rivals takes place at Tannadice on April; the last game before the split.

Dundee United‘s Premiership fixtures

August 1 – Aberdeen (A)

August 7 – Rangers (H)

August 21 – St Johnstone (A)

August 28 – Hearts (H)

September 11 – St Mirren (A)

September 18 – Dundee (H)

September 25 – Celtic (A)

October 2 – Ross County (A)

October 16 – Hibernian (A)

October 23 – Motherwell (H)

October 27 – Livingston (A)

October 30 – St Johnstone (H)

November 6 – Hearts (A)

November 20 – Aberdeen (H)

November 27 – Ross County (A)

December 1 – Motherwell (A)

December 4 – Celtic (H)

December 11 – Livingston (H)

December 18 – Rangers (A)

December 26 – Hibernian (H)

December 29 – St Mirren (H)

January 2 – Dundee (A)

January 26 – Ross County (H)

January 29 – Celtic (A)

February 5 – St Johnstone (A)

February 9 – Motherwell (H)

February 19 – Rangers (H)

February 26 – Aberdeen (A)

March 2 – Livingston (A)

March 5 – Hearts (H)

March 19 – St Mirren (A)

April 2 – Hibernian (A)

April 9 – Dundee (H)