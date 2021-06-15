Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United’s 2021/22 Premiership fixture list in full: Dundee derby date is revealed and Rangers are first visitors to Tannadice

By Alan Temple
June 15, 2021, 9:36 am
Dundee United’s first Premiership campaign under new head coach Tam Courts will begin with a testing New Firm showdown against Aberdeen on August 1.

Following the trip to Pittodrie, United will host reigning champions Rangers on August 7.

The eagerly-awaited return of the Dundee derby has captured the imagination and Courts will cross swords with his old Livingston teammate James McPake at home on September 18.

Return: Derby day

United’s first encounter with a Celtic side under the management of Ange Postecoglou goes ahead at Parkhead on September 25.

The traditional New Year derby will take place at Dens Park on January 2 and the final (dependant on which half of the table the sides finish in) meeting between the rivals takes place at Tannadice on April; the last game before the split.

Dundee United‘s Premiership fixtures

August 1 – Aberdeen (A)

August 7 – Rangers (H)

August 21 – St Johnstone (A)

August 28 – Hearts (H)

September 11 – St Mirren (A)

September 18 – Dundee (H)

September 25 – Celtic (A)

October 2 – Ross County (A)

October 16 – Hibernian (A)

October 23 – Motherwell (H)

October 27 – Livingston (A)

October 30 – St Johnstone (H)

November 6 – Hearts (A)

November 20 – Aberdeen (H)

November 27 – Ross County (A)

December 1 – Motherwell (A)

December 4 – Celtic (H)

December 11 – Livingston (H)

December 18 – Rangers (A)

December 26 – Hibernian (H)

December 29 – St Mirren (H)

January 2 – Dundee (A)

January 26 – Ross County (H)

January 29 – Celtic (A)

February 5 – St Johnstone (A)

February 9 – Motherwell (H)

February 19 – Rangers (H)

February 26 – Aberdeen (A)

March 2 – Livingston (A)

March 5 – Hearts (H)

March 19  – St Mirren (A)

April 2 – Hibernian (A)

April 9 – Dundee (H)

