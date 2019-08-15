Dundee United youth star, 14, given the all-clear after head knock in Northern Ireland

A Dundee United youth team player who suffered a horrific head clash during an international tournament has been given the all-clear.

Ryan McInnes, 14, was playing in the Super Cup Northern Ireland final in Limavady in County Londonderry when he collided with another player during an aerial challenge.

The game was stopped for seven minutes while striker Ryan was treated before he was stretchered off and rushed to hospital in nearby Londonderry.

The Harris Academy pupil was given the all-clear on Thursday and was discharged with some nerve damage to his ear.

His dad Ryan Sr said the family were relieved to get him home in one piece.

He was watching the game and said he knew “straight away” that the head knock was serious.

He said: “He was conscious but was lying on the ground. He’s a tough lad so if he stays down, it’s likely to be serious. We were all worried.

“He was concussed but we weren’t sure if there was more serious damage.

“It was a relief to get the all-clear.”

“We’ve been told it could be about four weeks before he’s back to his best.”

The competition is considered one of the world’s foremost international youth tournaments and is still known best as its previous incarnation, the Milk Cup.

United lost the final to Chilean side O’Higgins FC 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out.