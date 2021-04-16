Dundee United youth coach Adam Asghar hit with Scottish FA charge after alleged ‘misconduct’ in Hibs clash

Dundee United’s head professional performance coach Adam Asghar has been hit with a Scottish FA notice of complaint following the youth side’s defeat against Hibernian on April 9.

Asghar, the son of United sporting director Tony, stands accused of breaching disciplinary rule 203 which states that ‘no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match’.

A principle hearing date has been set for Thursday, May 6 and, should the charge be upheld, Asghar could face a touchline ban.

United’s kids lost the CAS Under-18 Elite fixture 4-0 at Hibernian’s East Lothian training base courtesy of goals from Mack Weir, Josh O’Connor and a Connor Young double.

Asghar was irked by several key decisions during the contest – Hibs were awarded two converted penalties and United defender Flynn Duffy was shown a red card – and was seen to approach the officials at both half-time and full-time.

🗣 "It's a freak result these boys haven't turned in before. You have to go through these experiences as a young player. 📺 DUTV subscribers can hear from Adam Asghar and Darren Watson after today's match against Hibernian ➡️ https://t.co/sBhildskdK#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/8RyQD8KZ5e — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 9, 2021

Speaking to DUTV after the fixture, he stated: “It’s a freak result these boys haven’t turned in before.

“To lose the game on two penalties and two free-kicks, these are fine details that make it look like an emphatic scoreline but it wasn’t that game and you have to go through these experiences as a young player.”

Asghar will again be on the sidelines this afternoon when United welcome St Mirren’s kids to the HPC at St. Andrews University.