Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith linked with six-figure move to English Premier League club

Dundee United kid Kerr Smith has been linked with a six-figure move to Leicester City.

Leicester are, reportedly, set to swoop for the 16-year-old defender – who made five first-team appearances last season.

It is believed Smith would cost the Foxes £500,000 – enough to trigger a transfer release clause in his contract.

The likes of fellow-Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Manchester United have shown interest in the young centre-half in the past but Brendan Rodgers’ side appear to now be leading the race.

Smith signed pro terms at Tannadice just last season and is tipped to have a bright future in the game.

Given their financial situation – having just recorded a £3m loss in their latest accounts – the money for one of their brightest prospect could be welcomed by United.

However, they may also feel Smith has more to offer in the first team before packing his bags and heading south of the border.

Ultimately, though, if Leicester trigger his release, it’s up to the player himself to decide whether he stays or goes.