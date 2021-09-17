Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United youngster Flynn Duffy signs loan deal at Peterhead

By Ewan Smith
September 17, 2021, 10:23 am
Highly-rated Dundee United youngster Flynn Duffy has signed on loan at Scottish League One side Peterhead.

Defender Duffy made the breakthrough this year with starts against Kelty Hearts, Elgin City and East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup.

But having just turned 18, the youngster will head north to star for Jim McInally’s side for the rest of the season.

United legend McInally played over 300 games for the club.

He has been in charge of Blue Toon for ten years and will oversee Duffy’s development.

“We feel Peterhead is the right place for Flynn to experience first team football,” United’s head of player pathway and loans Brian Grant told the club’s official website.

