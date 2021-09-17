Dundee United youngster Flynn Duffy signs loan deal at Peterhead

Highly-rated Dundee United youngster Flynn Duffy has signed on loan at Scottish League One side Peterhead.

Defender Duffy made the breakthrough this year with starts against Kelty Hearts, Elgin City and East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup.

But having just turned 18, the youngster will head north to star for Jim McInally’s side for the rest of the season.

Our Academy graduate Flynn Duffy has joined Peterhead on loan until the end of the season. All the best Flynn! 💪 👉 https://t.co/UTRX66ZxnA#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/2GWbGnurZG — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 17, 2021

United legend McInally played over 300 games for the club.

He has been in charge of Blue Toon for ten years and will oversee Duffy’s development.

“We feel Peterhead is the right place for Flynn to experience first team football,” United’s head of player pathway and loans Brian Grant told the club’s official website.