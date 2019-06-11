Dundee United youngster Chris Mochie hopes to make an impact on the first team

Dundee United youngster Chris Mochrie wants to repeat the “unbelievable feeling” of pulling on the tangerine strip by making an impact on the first team next season.

The 16-year-old made the record books in United’s final league match of the Championship campaign by becoming the club’s youngest-ever player.

He played the final 23 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Morton at Cappielow and is determined to stay in boss Robbie Neilson’s plans.

On his debut, Mochrie said: “It was an unbelievable feeling.

“I knew I was going to be in the squad for the first time in the midweek before the game but I didn’t know I was going to be on the bench.

“I was hoping we would be winning and maybe I would get five minutes at the end.

“To get called on and to get as long as I did was quite surreal.

“It was hard to take at the time but it was really good.

“It was a big step up, a lot quicker, sharper and physical.

“It was a great boost for my confidence and now I want to play more and more.

“Hopefully, I will keep progressing.”

Despite signing full-time with the Tangerines this summer, Mochrie is returning to St John’s High School to finish his Highers this year.

And he credits the work done by coaches at the SFA Performance School on Strathmore Avenue.

Former United full-back – and Dundee North End and Tayport boss – Iain Jenkins is the SFA’s dedicated coach at the school.

Mochrie added: “The head coach is Iain Jenkins and he’s assisted by Liam McGraw.

“It is good to hear from a former player because the things they say are more relatable because he has done it.

“Iain has a really good knowledge of the game so it has helped me and all the boys, especially on the tactical side of things.

“I don’t think I would be as good a player as I am now if I hadn’t been there.

“I think I would have lost on a lot of development.”

n United will play three away pre-season friendlies – at East Fife on June 29, Brechin on July 5 and Dumbarton on July 6 before starting the Betfred Cup on July 12 at Hearts.