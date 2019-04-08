Dundee United Women boss Gavin Beith targets two wins from next two games

Dundee United Women manager Gavin Beith has set a target for his team to pick up maximum points from their two upcoming games.

United are on the road twice in the next 15 days as they take on Hutchison Vale a week on Wednesday and Glasgow Girls a fortnight tomorrow.

The end of that run will signal one-third of their debut Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 (SWPL 2) season down and Beith has been pretty pleased with their displays so far.

The Tangerines currently sit sixth out of eight teams with five points after five games.

Recent 2-1 losses to Hamilton Accies and Partick Thistle offset a good start to the season where they drew 1-1 with St Johnstone and Kilmarnock before beating league leaders Hearts 1-0.

And gaffer Beith feels if they can keep that kind of form up until the end of the campaign they will have done well.

He said: “One of the main objectives was to stay competitive in games so we are reasonably happy with where we are.

“We deserved to lose to Hamilton and we were poor at Partick Thistle but barring that we have done well.

“Beating Hearts was a surprise for everyone else but not us. I know what we are capable of.

“Neve Guthrie scored a very good goal, we played really well and merited the victory.

“We want maximum points from the next two games to end the first third of the season with 11 points. We’d roughly be on target then.”

And the 37-year-old, who has been in the job since 2015, is looking for more consistency now the Terrors have started to find their feet in SWPL 2.

He added: “It’s great having results against teams at the top and the favourites but we have to do it on a weekly basis.

“Anyone can beat anyone on their day so we are expecting to win the next two games.

“I want to go into every game to try to win it but we can only do that with 100% effort and applying ourselves properly.

“If we perform well against Hutchison Vale and Glasgow we can win.”

Dundonian Beith also expressed his delight at the support they’ve had from locals praising the numbers that have turned out home and away so far.