Dundee United look to be winning race to sign Reading’s Marc McNulty as transfer window counts down to closure

Dundee United look to be winning the race to sign Marc McNulty on loan from Reading.

With just hours to go before the transfer window closes, the Tangerines are favourites to beat Bristol Rovers and MK Dons to the former Scotland international’s signing.

Reports suggest the ex-Hibs player is travelling north for a medical.

Speaking to broadcasters earlier today, Tannadice boss Mellon said: “I’m optimistic that we might get one done.

“We want to get one done out of the few that we are working on.

“In case one doesn’t go our way then we will have another option.”