Dundee United will not appeal Peter Pawlett simulation red card against St Johnstone

Dundee United have opted not to appeal the red card shown to Peter Pawlett for simulation during Sunday’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

Pawlett, 30, was shown a second yellow card by referee Gavin Duncan after falling to the turf under pressure from Murray Davidson after 78 minutes.

Ironically, the diminutive playmaker received his initial booking while celebrating what proved to be the only goal of the game amid the delirious band of travelling supporters at McDiarmid Park.

While clubs cannot ordinarily contest dismissals resulting from two cautions, exceptions are made in cases of mistaken identity and diving.

However, United declined the opportunity to do so and Pawlett will be absent for this weekend’s visit of Hearts.

Privately, the Tannadice club remain convinced that the decision to dismiss Pawlett was a harsh one.

However, they believe it is unlikely the fast-track independent Scottish FA panel would have ruled in their favour.

‘A really big moment’

Speaking immediately after the fine win at McDiarmid Park, boss Thomas Courts said: “At the second caution, I had quite a good view because it was almost in line with the dugout.

“Peter’s known to be quick dribbler and ran across the St Johnstone player.

“There was a minimal touch, which is all you need to go down and it seemed to be a very harsh decision.

“It was a really big moment, it was a counter-attack situation and the pitch started to open up.

“I don’t think Peter would have looked to go down.”