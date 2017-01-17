Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon looks set to make changes for the weekend Scottish Cup trip to Ross County.

He’s looking to put a spark back in his team after what he felt was a flat performance in the draw with Queen of the South on Saturday.

And even the late fightback that saw the Tangerines snatch a point after being 3-1 down with just 12 minutes left will not be enough for some of the starting XI.

Ray felt his side only came to life when he rang the changes in the second half, sending on Charlie Telfer, Blair Spittal and Top Obadeyi at various points.

That trio could now be handed bigger roles against the Staggies on Saturday.

“When it’s flat like that you have to change it and that’s what we did,” said Ray.

“I could have taken seven players off and I said that to them after the game. I think they are an honest enough bunch to accept that was the case.

“I didn’t think we were mentally at the races in that second half until Telfer, Spittal and Obadeyi came on. They gave us that wee spark.”

It shouldn’t be taken as read the men they replaced will be the ones to drop out next time round.

New man Thomas Mikkelsen came off for Spittal after 70 minutes but, having lacked games just before joining up at United because of the winter break back in Denmark, he wasn’t expected to last 90 minutes.

The 26-year-old had a quiet debut but his manager felt the poor performance of the team overall had a lot to do with that.

“I don’t think Thomas got the service he needs. We wanted crosses in the box and I think in that first half he got one.

“I don’t think anybody can judge him on that and it was his first game for a while.

“He will be good for us if we can give him the right service.”

There was praise for Mikkelsen’s new strike partner Simon Murray.

Restored to the team after not even being on the bench at Hibs eight days earlier, he scored twice, including the last-gasp equaliser.

That takes his tally for the season to 11 goals.

“He’s come back into the team and you know what you will get from him, he always gives you everything he’s got.

“I was delighted for him with his two goals, he did very well up there with Thomas.”