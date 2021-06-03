Dundee United will look for experienced assistant to back Tam Courts – IF academy man gets top Tannadice job

Dundee United could be on the hunt for an experienced number two if Tam Courts bags the top Tannadice role.

The Tangerines academy coach and head of tactical performance remains odds-on favourite to take charge at United following Micky Mellon’s exit.

Courts’ work at the club’s academy since his arrival in February 2020 has impressed the United board.

The former Kelty Hearts boss is also familiar with the long-term plan to shift player development to the centre of the club’s business model.

However, his relative lack of top team experience has sparked questions from fans.

In response, United, who have already smashed through the 4000 season ticket sales mark for next season, have affirmed that no appointment will be made until the conclusion of “a careful recruitment process involving several exciting candidates”.

That process now looks like continuing into next week.

🏟 Premiership football at Tannadice for the 2021/22 season. Whether you're renewing your season ticket or are buying new, you can secure your seat now! Buy new ➡️ https://t.co/YVG1GTmVC2 Renew ➡️ https://t.co/IdkJkqGHsq#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/ldIjMOtUrh — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 24, 2021

But should Courts emerge with the top job, Courier Sport understands efforts are likely to be made to pair the 39-year-old with an experienced assistant.

No decisions have yet been signed off by the United board.

However, if Courts gets the nod, the addition of a time-served dugout aide will become a priority.